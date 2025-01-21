← Company Directory
Splunk
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Splunk Technical Program Manager Salaries

Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 38.18M - CRC 43.46M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 33.71MCRC 38.18MCRC 43.46MCRC 47.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Splunk in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 47,931,966. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splunk for the Technical Program Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 33,714,857.

