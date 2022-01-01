Splunk Salaries

Splunk's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $733,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splunk. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.