Palo Alto Networks Salaries

Palo Alto Networks's salary ranges from $72,561 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $636,900 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Palo Alto Networks. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $167K
Staff Software Engineer $197K
Sr Staff Engineer $269K
Principal Engineer $347K
Architect $494K
Distinguished Engineer $637K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $234K
Staff Product Manager $328K
Senior Staff Product Manager $303K
Principal Product Manager $386K
Senior Principal Product Manager $441K
Distinguished Product Manager $506K
Sales Engineer
Median $211K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $430K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $160K

IT Support

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $158K
Data Scientist
Senior Staff Data Scientist $257K
Senior Principal Data Scientist $528K
Sales
Median $205K
Customer Service
Median $173K
Management Consultant
Median $564K
Marketing
Median $202K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Solution Architect
Median $236K

Data Architect

Hardware Engineer
Median $300K
Product Designer
Median $232K
Program Manager
Median $271K
Project Manager
Median $113K
Accountant
Median $168K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$201K
Business Development
$72.6K
Customer Service Operations
$163K
Customer Success
$270K
Data Analyst
$176K
Data Science Manager
$306K
Financial Analyst
$353K
Human Resources
$283K
Marketing Operations
$189K
Mechanical Engineer
$176K
Partner Manager
$348K
People Operations
$201K
Recruiter
Median $190K
Technical Writer
$250K
Total Rewards
$268K
UX Researcher
$196K
Venture Capitalist
$383K

Principal

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Palo Alto Networks is Software Engineer at the Distinguished Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $636,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks is $236,000.

Other Resources