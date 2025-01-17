← Company Directory
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Palo Alto Networks totals $205K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Palo Alto Networks
Sr Sales Operations Manager
Santa Clara, CA
Total per year
$205K
Level
L3
Base
$178K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$26.7K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Palo Alto Networks?

Latest Salary Submissions
25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Palo Alto Networks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the Sales role in United States is $150,000.

