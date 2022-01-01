← Company Directory
The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk Salaries

The Trade Desk's salary ranges from $103,480 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $681,667 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Trade Desk. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $193K
Software Engineer II $252K
Senior Software Engineer $313K
Staff Software Engineer $428K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $682K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $243K
Product Manager
Median $315K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $350K
Product Designer
Median $165K
Business Analyst
$173K
Business Development
$460K
Data Analyst
$171K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Marketing
$232K
Marketing Operations
$250K
Program Manager
$352K
Recruiter
$181K
Sales
$103K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$182K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At The Trade Desk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Trade Desk is Software Engineer at the Senior Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $681,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Trade Desk is $243,000.

