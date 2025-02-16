Software Engineer compensation in United States at The Trade Desk ranges from $193K per year for Software Engineer I to $682K per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Trade Desk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$193K
$154K
$38.6K
$725
Software Engineer II
$254K
$160K
$94K
$160
Senior Software Engineer
$316K
$199K
$117K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$428K
$242K
$182K
$4.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At The Trade Desk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)