UiPath
UiPath Salaries

UiPath's salary ranges from $42,138 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Romania at the low-end to $399,125 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UiPath. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $208K
L4 $228K
L5 $347K
L6 $399K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $278K
Program Manager
Median $218K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Technical Program Manager
Median $120K
Customer Service
$263K
Human Resources
$214K
Product Designer
$56K
Product Manager
$103K
Project Manager
$120K
Recruiter
$61.3K
Sales Engineer
$77K
Software Engineering Manager
$230K
Solution Architect
$147K
Technical Writer
$42.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At UiPath, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UiPath is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $399,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UiPath is $207,857.

Other Resources