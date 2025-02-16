← Company Directory
UiPath
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

UiPath Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at UiPath ranges from $208K per year for L3 to $399K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UiPath's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
L3(Entry Level)
$208K
$135K
$50.1K
$22.8K
Software Engineer II
L4
$241K
$157K
$60.4K
$23.5K
Senior Software Engineer
L5
$347K
$197K
$117K
$34.1K
Principal Software Engineer
L6
$399K
$231K
$134K
$33.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At UiPath, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at UiPath in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $430,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UiPath for the Software Engineer role in United States is $230,000.

Other Resources