Software Engineer compensation in United States at UiPath ranges from $208K per year for L3 to $399K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UiPath's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$208K
$135K
$50.1K
$22.8K
Software Engineer II
$241K
$157K
$60.4K
$23.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$347K
$197K
$117K
$34.1K
Principal Software Engineer
$399K
$231K
$134K
$33.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At UiPath, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
