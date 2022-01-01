← Company Directory
Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere Salaries

Automation Anywhere's salary ranges from $31,210 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $243,775 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Automation Anywhere. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $163K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$151K
Data Science Manager
$244K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
Data Scientist
$149K
Product Designer
$44.8K
Product Manager
$199K
Program Manager
$172K
Sales
$177K
Sales Engineer
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$48.3K
Solution Architect
$31.2K
Technical Program Manager
$120K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Automation Anywhere, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Automation Anywhere is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Automation Anywhere is $156,995.

