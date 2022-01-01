← Company Directory
Rubrik
Rubrik Salaries

Rubrik's salary ranges from $64,369 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $339,289 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rubrik. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $64.4K
L4 $97.2K
L5 $160K
L6 $137K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $150K
Project Manager
Median $183K
Product Designer
Median $256K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $235K
Customer Service
$116K
Human Resources
$166K
Marketing
$339K
Sales
$81.5K
Sales Engineer
$231K
Technical Program Manager
$103K
UX Researcher
$196K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rubrik is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $339,289. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rubrik is $160,279.

