Ripple
Ripple Salaries

Ripple's salary ranges from $55,599 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $300,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ripple. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $260K

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $300K
UX Researcher
Median $181K

Data Scientist
Median $226K
Accountant
$100K
Business Development
$94.1K
Marketing
$55.6K
Product Designer
$197K
Program Manager
$152K
Recruiter
$179K
Sales
$137K
Sales Engineer
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $287K
Solution Architect
$249K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Ripple, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ripple is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ripple is $179,100.

Other Resources