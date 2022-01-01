Company Directory
Exabeam
Exabeam Salaries

Exabeam's salary ranges from $106,530 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $452,250 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exabeam. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $220K
Product Manager
Median $320K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K
Marketing
$241K
Product Designer
$240K
Project Manager
$452K
Sales
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exabeam is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exabeam is $230,146.

