Privacera Salaries

Privacera's salary ranges from $6,030 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $218,900 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Privacera. Last updated: 4/3/2025
Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?
Select one or more
419 participants
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.