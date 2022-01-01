← Company Directory
Cloudera
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cloudera Salaries

Cloudera's salary ranges from $17,456 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $403,970 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cloudera. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC2 $28.3K
IC3 $42.8K
IC4 $69.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Sales Engineer
Median $240K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Product Manager
Median $247K
Sales
Median $150K
Accountant
$165K
Business Analyst
$149K
Business Development
$261K
Chemical Engineer
$64.5K
Customer Service
$17.5K
Data Analyst
$206K
Data Scientist
$216K
Human Resources
$23.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$404K
Marketing
$131K
Product Designer
$157K
Recruiter
$39.4K
Solution Architect
$110K
Technical Program Manager
$46.2K
Technical Writer
$155K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cloudera is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $403,970. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera is $149,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudera

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Plaid
  • AppDynamics
  • Docker
  • Ripple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources