← Company Directory
Cloudera
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Cloudera Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Cloudera ranges from ₹2.41M per year for IC2 to ₹5.95M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
(Entry Level)
₹2.41M
₹2.3M
₹57K
₹47.8K
IC3
₹3.6M
₹3.23M
₹112K
₹260K
IC4
₹5.95M
₹5M
₹562K
₹391K
IC5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cloudera in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,106,568. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,145,341.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudera

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Plaid
  • AppDynamics
  • Docker
  • Ripple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources