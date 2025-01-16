Software Engineer compensation in India at Cloudera ranges from ₹2.41M per year for IC2 to ₹5.95M per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
₹2.41M
₹2.3M
₹57K
₹47.8K
IC3
₹3.6M
₹3.23M
₹112K
₹260K
IC4
₹5.95M
₹5M
₹562K
₹391K
IC5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
