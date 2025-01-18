← Company Directory
Cloudera
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cloudera Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Cloudera totals ₹3.11M per year for IC2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.09M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC2
(Entry Level)
₹3.11M
₹2.97M
₹68.6K
₹68.6K
IC3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
IC5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cloudera in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,170,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,374,029.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudera

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Plaid
  • AppDynamics
  • Docker
  • Ripple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources