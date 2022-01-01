← Company Directory
Docker
Docker Salaries

Docker's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $499,988 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Docker. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Business Operations
$114K
Customer Service
$104K

Marketing
$176K
Product Designer
$500K
Product Manager
$177K
Sales
$185K
Sales Engineer
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$253K
Solution Architect
$202K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Docker is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $499,988. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Docker is $181,138.

