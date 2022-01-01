Verkada Salaries

Verkada's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $434,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verkada. Last updated: 1/21/2025
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)
40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)
15%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)
30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)
