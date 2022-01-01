← Company Directory
Verkada
Verkada Salaries

Verkada's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $434,125 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verkada. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $187K
L3 $196K
L4 $291K
L5 $430K
L6 $434K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $210K

Sales
Median $120K
Customer Service
$102K
Hardware Engineer
$159K
Human Resources
$306K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Marketing
$176K
Product Designer
$171K
Program Manager
$138K
Sales Engineer
$98K
UX Researcher
$211K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verkada is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $434,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verkada is $175,875.

