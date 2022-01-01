Cisco Salaries

Cisco's salary ranges from $52,735 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $705,286 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cisco. Last updated: 2/15/2025
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Systems Engineer
Research Scientist
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.