Cisco Salaries

Cisco's salary ranges from $52,735 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $705,286 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cisco. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Grade 4 $127K
Grade 6 $152K
Grade 8 $196K
Grade 10 $240K
Grade 11 $284K
Grade 12 $356K
Grade 13 $507K
Distinguished Engineer $705K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Product Manager
Grade 4 $126K
Grade 6 $160K
Grade 8 $186K
Grade 10 $221K
Grade 11 $258K
Grade 12 $326K
Grade 13 $489K
Grade 14 $392K
Hardware Engineer
Grade 4 $136K
Grade 6 $145K
Grade 8 $175K
Grade 10 $217K
Grade 11 $299K
Grade 12 $304K

Business Analyst
Grade 4 $84.6K
Grade 6 $91.5K
Grade 8 $124K
Grade 10 $157K
Product Designer
Grade 4 $119K
Grade 6 $150K
Grade 8 $167K
Grade 10 $219K
Grade 11 $251K
Grade 12 $274K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $280K
Grade 12 $437K
Grade 13 $411K
VP $346K
Data Scientist
Grade 6 $129K
Grade 8 $176K
Grade 10 $237K
Grade 11 $230K
Grade 12 $322K
Technical Program Manager
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $156K
Grade 10 $176K
Grade 11 $203K
Grade 12 $299K

Technical Project Manager

Sales
Grade 8 $133K
Grade 10 $245K
Grade 11 $286K
Grade 12 $392K

Account Manager

Solution Architect
Grade 8 $173K
Grade 10 $205K
Grade 11 $220K
Grade 12 $277K
Grade 13 $396K

Data Architect

Marketing
Grade 8 $128K
Grade 10 $164K
Grade 11 $220K
Grade 12 $276K
Grade 13 $408K

Product Marketing Manager

Project Manager
Grade 4 $101K
Grade 6 $103K
Grade 8 $119K
Grade 10 $171K
Grade 12 $312K
Information Technologist (IT)
Grade 6 $97.1K
Grade 8 $111K
Grade 10 $154K
Grade 11 $235K
Grade 12 $278K
Grade 13 $361K
Program Manager
Grade 10 $190K
Grade 11 $220K
Grade 12 $375K
Financial Analyst
Median $122K
Sales Engineer
Median $210K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $165K
Customer Service
Median $218K
Business Development
Grade 10 $224K
Grade 11 $196K
Grade 12 $303K
UX Researcher
Median $160K
Recruiter
Median $225K

Technical Recruiter

Business Operations
Median $175K
Data Analyst
Median $136K
Human Resources
Median $146K
Marketing Operations
Median $170K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $150K
Customer Success
Median $120K
Data Science Manager
Median $216K
Management Consultant
Median $262K
Product Design Manager
Median $240K
Accountant
$107K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$52.7K
Business Operations Manager
$73K
Chief of Staff
$176K
Customer Service Operations
$663K
Graphic Designer
$224K
Legal
$258K
Partner Manager
$127K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cisco is Software Engineer at the Distinguished Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $705,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco is $207,734.

