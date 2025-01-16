Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cisco ranges from $125K per year for Grade 4 to $705K per year for Distinguished Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$125K
$115K
$5.9K
$3.6K
Software Engineer 2
$157K
$136K
$17.3K
$4K
Software Engineer III
$182K
$155K
$19.4K
$7.9K
Software Engineer IV
$236K
$179K
$43K
$14.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Research Scientist
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Systems Engineer