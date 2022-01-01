← Company Directory
VERISIGN
VERISIGN Salaries

VERISIGN's salary ranges from $117,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $294,000 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VERISIGN. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$169K
Management Consultant
$294K

Software Engineering Manager
$277K
Solution Architect
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$129K

Principal

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VERISIGN, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VERISIGN is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VERISIGN is $183,920.

