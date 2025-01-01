Tap and Copy

Levels are mapped based on scope & responsibility as well as employee transfers – not compensation. Click a company or level for salary info.

The question our visualization answers is 'What level would I transfer to if I were to switch companies?'. We use employee transfer information along with overlapping scope and responsibility from company leveling rubrics we collect to create the mappings. There are also a lot of factors on an individual case by case basis that go into leveling including: interview performance, tenure in level, and scope of work, which is why it won't always perfectly map 1:1 for all cases and hence why some levels are wider and can overlap into more levels at another company. Our site is meant to serve as a rough guide for where you may be placed. Note that the leveling boxes actually have no bearing on compensation.