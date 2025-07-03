Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as... It hella sucks, but seems like Remote IT jobs are no more in Europe.





Those that experienced this, how did you manage? Or what did you do to try and "fit in"? Cause I cant take it anymore.