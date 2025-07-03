thattiredtechkid in
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as... It hella sucks, but seems like Remote IT jobs are no more in Europe.
Those that experienced this, how did you manage? Or what did you do to try and "fit in"? Cause I cant take it anymore.
davidcantum
If you are depressed cuz of 2 day a week on-site, I think there’s something else going on buddy. It’s not unfair, try to make the most of those days you are on site.
