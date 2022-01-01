← Company Directory
Equinix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Equinix Salaries

Equinix's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $344,270 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Equinix. Last updated: 5/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
T2 $138K
T3 $188K
T4 $258K
T5 $333K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $65.2K
Sales
Median $120K

Account Executive

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

77 29
77 29
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $275K
Product Manager
Median $155K
Product Designer
Median $194K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $115K
Financial Analyst
Median $146K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Accountant
$119K
Data Analyst
$101K
Human Resources
$111K
Legal
$165K
Marketing
$139K
Marketing Operations
$181K
Mechanical Engineer
$95.8K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$64.7K
Recruiter
$338K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$344K
Solution Architect
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$67.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Equinix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Equinix is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $344,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equinix is $138,806.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Equinix

Related Companies

  • Extreme Networks
  • Cyngn
  • ServiceNow
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources