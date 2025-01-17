← Company Directory
The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Equinix totals $261K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equinix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Equinix
Sr Manager IT
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$261K
Level
T5
Base
$156K
Stock (/yr)
$65K
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Equinix?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Equinix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Equinix sits at a yearly total compensation of $560,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equinix for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $300,000.

