← Company Directory
Akamai
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Akamai Salaries

Akamai's salary ranges from $18,334 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $497,500 for a Business Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akamai. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $110K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Senior Software Engineer 1 $183K
Senior Software Engineer 2 $212K
Principal Software Engineer $283K
Senior Principal Software Engineer $402K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Customer Service
Median $64K
Product Manager
Median $330K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Solution Architect
Solution Architect 2 $153K
Senior Solution Architect 1 $159K

Data Architect

Sales Engineer
Median $238K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $282K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Sales
Median $264K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $129K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $24.1K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
Business Operations
$498K
Business Operations Manager
$222K
Business Analyst
$40.9K
Business Development
$319K
Data Science Manager
$250K
Human Resources
$34K
Marketing
$157K
Mechanical Engineer
$18.3K
Product Designer
$30.2K
Program Manager
$244K
Project Manager
$37.6K
Recruiter
$60.9K
UX Researcher
$187K
Venture Capitalist
$281K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Akamai, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Akamai is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $497,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akamai is $180,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Akamai

Related Companies

  • Autodesk
  • Cisco
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Marvell
  • VERISIGN
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources