Company Directory
Marvell
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Marvell Salaries

Marvell's salary ranges from $88,252 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $427,850 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Marvell. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
T1 $105K
T2 $144K
T3 $188K
T4 $249K
T5 $364K
T6 $427K

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

Software Engineer
T2 $146K
T3 $181K
T5 $297K
T6 $307K

Networking Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Designer
Median $240K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

829 participants

18 26View Results
Business Analyst
$177K
Data Scientist
$114K
Electrical Engineer
$117K
Marketing
$88.3K
Optical Engineer
$285K
Product Design Manager
$428K
Product Manager
$421K
Program Manager
$224K
Project Manager
$210K
Sales
$287K
Software Engineering Manager
$402K
Solution Architect
$240K
Technical Program Manager
$297K
Technical Writer
$148K
Venture Capitalist
$204K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Marvell is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $427,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marvell is $231,938.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Marvell

Related Companies

  • RingCentral
  • CDW
  • Akamai
  • Intel
  • Xilinx
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources