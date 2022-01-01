← Company Directory
CDW
CDW Salaries

CDW's salary ranges from $14,466 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $266,325 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CDW. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $82K
Solution Architect
Median $180K
Sales
Median $41K

Accountant
$159K
Business Operations
$33K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.5K
Management Consultant
$95.5K
Project Manager
$69.7K
Sales Engineer
$266K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$88.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Technical Program Manager
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CDW is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CDW is $85,425.

