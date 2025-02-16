Salaries

Marvell Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Marvell ranges from $100K per year for T1 to $426K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marvell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Engineer $100K $96.1K $2.3K $1.6K T2 Senior Engineer $146K $122K $14.4K $9.7K T3 Staff Engineer $191K $143K $33.5K $14.8K T4 Senior Staff Engineer $241K $169K $49.8K $21.4K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Marvell ?

