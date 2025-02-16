← Company Directory
Marvell
Marvell Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Marvell ranges from $100K per year for T1 to $426K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marvell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Engineer
$100K
$96.1K
$2.3K
$1.6K
T2
Senior Engineer
$146K
$122K
$14.4K
$9.7K
T3
Staff Engineer
$191K
$143K
$33.5K
$14.8K
T4
Senior Staff Engineer
$241K
$169K
$49.8K
$21.4K
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Marvell in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $439,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marvell for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $238,000.

