Software Engineer compensation in United States at Marvell ranges from $143K per year for T2 to $307K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $182K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marvell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$143K
$120K
$17.1K
$5.8K
T3
$180K
$145K
$28.1K
$6.9K
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
