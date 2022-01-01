Company Directory
Marvell
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Marvell Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $14,160

Unique To Marvell
  • 2nd.MD

    An expert medical consultation and navigation service for all employees (regardless of medical plan enrollment), spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and siblings.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Anthem Blue Cross, Kaiser (CA), Tufts HMO (MA), MVP PPO Plan (NY, VT)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for Family coverage.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2,5 times your annual salary.

  • Life Insurance

    2,5 times your annual salary (taxable of above $50K) OR flat Basic Life Insurance benefit of $50,000.

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • On-Site Car Wash / Detailing

  • On-Site Laundry

  • Fertility Assistance

    A lifetime maximum of $5,000 for prescriptions and $10,000 for medical care.

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $11,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $5,000 Marvell will match 100% of the first 4% of your eligible salary contributed and 50% of the next 2% of eligible salary contributed.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health Care FSA: up to $2,750 each year for out-of-pocket dental and vision expenses; Day Care FSA: up to $5,000 per year for childcare (children up to age 13) and adult care expenses.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,000 per year for courses toward a formal degree.

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    50% of your transit pass up to $70/month, your commuter passes will be purchased using pre-tax dollars.

    • Other
  • Employee Referral Program

    Between $1,000 and $2,000 for a hired employee

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Marvell

    Related Companies

    • RingCentral
    • CDW
    • Akamai
    • Intel
    • Xilinx
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources