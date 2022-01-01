Dental Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Car Wash / Detailing Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Anthem Blue Cross, Kaiser (CA), Tufts HMO (MA), MVP PPO Plan (NY, VT)

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $5,000 Marvell will match 100% of the first 4% of your eligible salary contributed and 50% of the next 2% of eligible salary contributed.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Health Care FSA: up to $2,750 each year for out-of-pocket dental and vision expenses; Day Care FSA: up to $5,000 per year for childcare (children up to age 13) and adult care expenses.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for Family coverage.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2,5 times your annual salary.

Life Insurance 2,5 times your annual salary (taxable of above $50k) OR flat Basic Life Insurance benefit of $50,000.

Fertility Assistance A lifetime maximum of $5,000 for prescriptions and $10,000 for medical care.

Adoption Assistance Up to $10,000

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Transport allowance 50% of your transit pass up to $70/month, your commuter passes will be purchased using pre-tax dollars.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5000 per year for courses toward a formal degree.

Unique Perk 2nd.MD - An expert medical consultation and navigation service for all employees (regardless of medical plan enrollment), spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and siblings.

Unique Perk Employee Referral Program - Between $1,000 and $2,000 for a hired employee

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Sick Time 10 days