RingCentral Salaries

RingCentral's salary ranges from $14,155 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Bulgaria at the low-end to $349,740 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RingCentral. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Product Manager
Median $212K
Software Engineer
L1 $31.1K
L4 $55.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $295K

Marketing
Median $203K
Product Designer
Median $201K
Accountant
$146K
Business Analyst
$295K
Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$350K
Human Resources
$14.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$274K
Marketing Operations
$322K
Program Manager
$197K
Project Manager
$66.6K
Recruiter
$155K
Sales
$318K
Solution Architect
$199K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$261K
Technical Writer
$196K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RingCentral, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RingCentral is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $349,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RingCentral is $199,875.

