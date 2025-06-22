Software Engineer compensation in India at RingCentral ranges from ₹2.6M per year for L1 to ₹4.78M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.28M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RingCentral's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.6M
₹2.29M
₹145K
₹164K
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹4.78M
₹4.35M
₹113K
₹318K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At RingCentral, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title