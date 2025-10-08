Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at RingCentral totals ₹2.59M per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RingCentral's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹2.59M
₹2.22M
₹148K
₹217K
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At RingCentral, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)