Zoom Salaries

Zoom's salary ranges from $30,602 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $487,550 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoom. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
ZP1 $148K
ZP2 $194K
ZP3 $245K
ZP4 $327K
ZP5 $368K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Research Scientist

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
ZP3 $217K
ZP4 $278K
ZP5 $313K
Product Designer
ZP3 $196K
ZP4 $271K

UX Designer

Recruiter
ZP3 $206K
ZP4 $209K
Technical Program Manager
ZP3 $225K
ZP4 $257K
Business Analyst
Median $137K
Marketing
Median $225K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Sales
Median $120K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $212K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $275K
Financial Analyst
Median $155K
Human Resources
Median $188K
Accountant
$192K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$42.2K
Business Operations Manager
$259K
Business Development
$488K
Corporate Development
$189K
Customer Service
$183K
Customer Service Operations
$83.1K
Data Analyst
$209K
Data Science Manager
$270K
Data Scientist
$30.6K
Graphic Designer
$259K
Information Technologist (IT)
$103K
Legal
$296K
Marketing Operations
$456K
Program Manager
$147K
Sales Engineer
$234K
Solution Architect
$223K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$132K
Trust and Safety Analyst
$94.6K
UX Researcher
$211K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoom is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $487,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoom is $210,247.

Other Resources