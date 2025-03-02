← Company Directory
Zoom
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Zoom Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in India at Zoom ranges from ₹5.4M to ₹7.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.84M - ₹6.8M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.4M₹5.84M₹6.8M₹7.56M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.71M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Zoom in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,557,639. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoom for the Customer Service role in India is ₹5,398,313.

