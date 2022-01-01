Salesforce Salaries

Salesforce's salary ranges from $23,101 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $871,616 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Salesforce. Last updated: 7/19/2025
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Research Scientist
Systems Engineer
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.