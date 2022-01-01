Company Directory
Salesforce Salaries

Salesforce's salary ranges from $23,101 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $871,616 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Salesforce. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate MTS $176K
MTS $201K
Senior MTS $263K
Lead MTS $302K
Principal MTS $414K
Architect $518K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $175K
L6 $216K
L7 $181K
L8 $274K
L9 $368K
L10 $460K
VP $838K
Sales
L3 $114K
L4 $163K
L5 $191K
L6 $250K
L7 $283K
L8 $339K
L9 $377K

Sales Development Representative

Account Executive

Customer Success Engineer

Marketing
L3 $167K
L4 $162K
L5 $194K
L6 $167K
L7 $209K
L8 $234K

Product Marketing Manager

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $257K
Senior Manager $319K
Director $408K
Senior Director $590K
VP $872K
Sales Engineer
L3 $189K
L4 $190K
L5 $154K
L6 $211K
L7 $224K
L8 $256K
Technical Program Manager
L5 $189K
L6 $202K
L7 $198K
L8 $243K
L9 $302K
Product Designer
Associate Designer $139K
Designer $172K
Senior Designer $206K
Lead Designer $286K
Principal Designer $376K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
Associate Solution Architect $150K
Solution Architect $215K
Senior Solution Architect $222K
Lead Solution Architect $275K
Principal Solution Architect $296K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Business Analyst
L3 $125K
L4 $119K
L5 $149K
L6 $143K
Recruiter
L4 $109K
L5 $109K
L6 $264K
L7 $187K
Customer Service
L3 $203K
L6 $113K
L7 $182K
L8 $212K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $252K
Senior Data Scientist $280K
Lead Data Scientist $323K
Information Technologist (IT)
L3 $95.9K
L5 $210K
L7 $219K
L8 $213K

IT Support

Program Manager
L6 $162K
L7 $160K
L8 $232K
Project Manager
L4 $191K
L6 $130K
L7 $205K
Customer Success
Median $235K
Management Consultant
L6 $188K
L8 $227K
L9 $384K
Data Analyst
Median $23.1K
Legal
Median $270K
Product Design Manager
Median $258K
Cybersecurity Analyst
L5 $241K
L8 $272K
Technical Writer
L3 $104K
L5 $115K
Accountant
Median $120K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
Median $143K
Marketing Operations
Median $200K
UX Researcher
Median $170K
Business Development
Median $78.5K
Data Science Manager
Median $295K
Financial Analyst
Median $116K
Director
Median $310K
Actuary
$46K
Administrative Assistant
Median $111K
Business Operations Manager
$177K
Chief of Staff
$75.8K
Customer Service Operations
$304K
Hardware Engineer
$342K
Partner Manager
$137K
People Operations
$45.6K
Revenue Operations
$149K
Security
Median $187K
Total Rewards
$96.3K
Venture Capitalist
$226K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Salesforce is Software Engineering Manager at the VP level with a yearly total compensation of $871,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Salesforce is $203,785.

