← Company Directory
Palantir
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Palantir Salaries

Palantir's salary ranges from $77,113 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $301,500 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Palantir. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $209K

Production Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
Median $200K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Solution Architect
Median $177K

Data Architect

Data Scientist
Median $183K
Product Manager
Median $200K
Product Designer
Median $184K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Program Manager
Median $180K
Accountant
$126K
Administrative Assistant
$77.1K
Business Operations
$135K
Business Analyst
$141K
Corporate Development
$132K
Human Resources
$104K
Information Technologist (IT)
$194K
Legal
$255K
Management Consultant
$176K
Marketing
$134K
Product Design Manager
$302K
Recruiter
$138K
Sales
$137K
Sales Engineer
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Palantir is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palantir is $163,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Palantir

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • Amplitude
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources