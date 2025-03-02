← Company Directory
Palantir
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Palantir Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United Kingdom package at Palantir totals £134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Palantir's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Palantir
Deployment Strategist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£134K
Level
Mid
Base
£99.6K
Stock (/yr)
£34.9K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Palantir?

£124K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.3K+ (sometimes £233K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Palantir in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £204,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palantir for the Solution Architect role in United Kingdom is £129,054.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Palantir

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • Amplitude
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources