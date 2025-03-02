← Company Directory
Palantir
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Palantir Business Development Salaries

The median Business Development compensation in United States package at Palantir totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Palantir's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Palantir
Business Development
New York, NY
Total per year
$150K
Level
Entry
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$22K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Palantir?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Palantir in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palantir for the Business Development role in United States is $150,000.

