Amplitude
Amplitude Salaries

Amplitude's salary ranges from $89,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $479,590 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amplitude. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $269K
Staff Software Engineer $396K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $89.5K
Marketing
Median $299K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Accountant
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$159K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Program Manager
$216K
Recruiter
$151K
Sales Engineer
$91.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$480K
Solution Architect
$234K
Technical Program Manager
$258K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amplitude is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $479,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplitude is $208,038.

