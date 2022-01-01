← Company Directory
Okta
Okta Salaries

Okta's salary ranges from $66,000 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $425,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Okta. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $171K
Software Engineer 2 $188K
Senior Software Engineer $222K
Staff Software Engineer $342K
Principal Software Engineer $348K
Architect $425K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $229K
Senior Product Manager $273K
Group Product Manager $339K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $296K
Sr. Manager $354K

Marketing
Senior Marketing Manager $245K
Marketing Director $400K
Sales Engineer
Median $200K
Product Designer
Median $182K

UX Designer

Sales
Median $195K
Solution Architect
Median $213K
Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Recruiter
Median $177K
Business Analyst
Median $182K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $181K
Business Operations
Median $240K
Customer Service
Median $155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $150K
Administrative Assistant
Median $66K
Accountant
$310K

Technical Accountant

Business Development
$76.5K
Chief of Staff
$169K
Customer Success
$141K
Data Analyst
$213K
Data Scientist
$206K
Financial Analyst
$221K
Human Resources
$184K
Legal
$214K
Program Manager
$141K
Technical Writer
$143K
UX Researcher
$269K
Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

No cliff

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Okta is Software Engineer at the Architect level with a yearly total compensation of $425,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta is $206,025.

