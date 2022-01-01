Company Directory
Twilio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Twilio Salaries

Twilio's salary ranges from $25,870 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Colombia at the low-end to $623,924 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Twilio. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
IC1 $148K
IC2 $217K
IC3 $279K
IC4 $493K
IC5 $582K
IC6 $624K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $169K
L3 $225K
L4 $409K
L5 $328K
L6 $574K
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $267K
M4 $386K
M5 $543K
M6 $559K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Sales
L2 $174K
L3 $222K
L4 $264K
L5 $385K

Account Executive

Product Designer
L2 $127K
L3 $192K
L4 $236K
L5 $260K

UX Designer

Recruiter
L2 $112K
L3 $160K
L4 $180K
L5 $273K
Marketing
L3 $145K
L4 $241K
Data Analyst
Median $142K
Sales Engineer
Median $256K
Data Scientist
Median $303K
Financial Analyst
Median $170K
Product Design Manager
Median $225K
Program Manager
Median $189K
Business Analyst
Median $150K
Customer Service
Median $96K
Project Manager
Median $248K
Accountant
$103K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$175K
Business Operations
$272K
Business Operations Manager
$304K
Business Development
$246K
Chief of Staff
$195K
Customer Service Operations
$220K
Customer Success
$75.3K
Data Science Manager
$89.1K
Human Resources
$25.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $108K
Legal
$151K
Marketing Operations
$207K
Revenue Operations
$221K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$231K
Solution Architect
$195K
Technical Account Manager
Median $220K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Technical Writer
$238K
UX Researcher
$126K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twilio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twilio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twilio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Twilio is Software Engineer at the IC6 level with a yearly total compensation of $623,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twilio is $220,710.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Twilio

Related Companies

  • 8x8
  • Salesforce
  • Palantir
  • Okta
  • MongoDB
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources