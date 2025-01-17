Recruiter compensation in United States at Twilio ranges from $112K per year for L2 to $315K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twilio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$112K
$101K
$11.5K
$0
L3
$164K
$137K
$20.7K
$5.7K
L4
$180K
$172K
$7.7K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Twilio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
