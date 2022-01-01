← Company Directory
8x8
8x8 Salaries

8x8's salary ranges from $33,924 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $437,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 8x8. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $33.9K
Business Analyst
$231K
Financial Analyst
$279K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Management Consultant
$74.6K
Marketing Operations
$87.2K
Product Designer
$169K
Product Manager
$403K
Software Engineering Manager
$438K
Technical Program Manager
$290K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At 8x8, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

The highest paying role reported at 8x8 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $437,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 8x8 is $231,150.

