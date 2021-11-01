← Company Directory
Ambarella
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ambarella Salaries

Ambarella's salary ranges from $175,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $251,250 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ambarella. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Hardware Engineer
Median $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $175K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Business Analyst
$235K
Marketing
$231K
Solution Architect
$251K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ambarella is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ambarella is $220,575.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ambarella

Related Companies

  • 8x8
  • Salesforce
  • Broadcom
  • Palantir
  • Twilio
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources