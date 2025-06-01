← Company Directory
8x8
8x8 Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at 8x8 totals RON 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 8x8's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
8x8
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Total per year
RON 155K
Level
P2
Base
RON 155K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at 8x8?

RON 733K

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At 8x8, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at 8x8 in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 618,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 8x8 for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 174,678.

Other Resources