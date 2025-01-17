← Company Directory
Twilio
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Twilio Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in United States at Twilio ranges from $157K to $223K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Twilio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$179K - $212K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$157K$179K$212K$223K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Twilio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Twilio in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $223,388. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Twilio for the Chief of Staff role in United States is $157,343.

Other Resources