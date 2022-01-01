← Company Directory
MongoDB
MongoDB Salaries

MongoDB's salary ranges from $7,567 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Algeria at the low-end to $561,474 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MongoDB. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SE2 $154K
SE3 $223K
Senior Software Engineer $340K
Staff Software Engineer $561K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $138K
Product Manager $235K
Senior Product Manager $289K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $450K

Sales
Median $280K
Product Designer
Senior Product Designer $228K
Lead Product Designer $306K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $226K
Marketing
Median $214K
Project Manager
Median $170K
Solution Architect
Median $193K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
Median $130K
Sales Engineer
Median $248K
Administrative Assistant
$7.6K
Business Analyst
$206K
Chief of Staff
$238K
Customer Service
$79.6K
Customer Success
$163K
Data Analyst
$144K
Data Scientist
$229K
Financial Analyst
$347K
Human Resources
$229K
Information Technologist (IT)
$134K
Management Consultant
$73.7K
Partner Manager
$224K
Program Manager
$247K
Recruiter
$116K
UX Researcher
$218K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At MongoDB, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MongoDB is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $561,474. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MongoDB is $223,189.

