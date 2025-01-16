All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at MongoDB ranges from $138K per year for Associate Product Manager to $289K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MongoDB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$138K
$120K
$12.5K
$5K
Product Manager
$235K
$157K
$65K
$12.9K
Senior Product Manager
$289K
$203K
$75K
$10.3K
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At MongoDB, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)